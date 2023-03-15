Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 9.4% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.13. 4,020,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,777,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 22.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.
Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
