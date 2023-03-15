2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Up 13.5%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) shot up 13.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.19. 690,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,124,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 2U in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

2U Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 2U by 12.8% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

