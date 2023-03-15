Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 13.5%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.10 and last traded at $60.68. Approximately 20,331,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 19,771,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $365,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 151,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,275,884. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 67,526 shares of company stock worth $2,953,057 and have sold 338,857 shares worth $14,445,827. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

