M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

