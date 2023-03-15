NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAAS opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. NaaS Technology has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $10.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NaaS Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Company Profile

NaaS Technology, Inc operates as an electric vehicle charging service provider. The firm maintains the largest EV charging network in China in terms of the charging volume transacted through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network.

