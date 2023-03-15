Short Interest in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Increases By 15.9%

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth $231,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NERV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

About Minerva Neurosciences

NERV opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

