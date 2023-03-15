The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,143 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $82.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

