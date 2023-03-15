Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 19.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $172.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.64. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.06) to GBX 5,100 ($62.16) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.50) to GBX 4,500 ($54.84) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.84) to GBX 4,200 ($51.19) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.