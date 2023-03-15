M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 732 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,032,000 after purchasing an additional 422,882 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,503,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,438,000 after purchasing an additional 279,814 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 708,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,693,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,742,000 after purchasing an additional 97,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

