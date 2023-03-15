Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Holdings Boosted by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $79,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 386.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $50.16.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

