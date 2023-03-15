Creighton K. Early Sells 805 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CFO Creighton K. Early sold 805 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $13,193.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,138.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Willdan Group Stock Up 2.5 %

WLDN opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 48,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 342.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 68,444 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 290,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

