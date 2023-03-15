M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 2,848 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOOD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth $21,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,334 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter worth $2,995,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $94.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

