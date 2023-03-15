Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.20.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.71.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

