M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,122,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,673,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

