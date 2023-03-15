iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Trimmed by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,838,000 after buying an additional 112,138 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,896.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 100,991 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.32. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

