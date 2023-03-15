M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 3,889 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.24.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

