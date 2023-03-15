Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after buying an additional 281,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after buying an additional 128,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $195.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

