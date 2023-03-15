Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,323,841.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,086,193.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,834,275 shares of company stock worth $964,883,925 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.60 and its 200-day moving average is $141.02. The company has a market capitalization of $372.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

