Sentinus LLC Buys Shares of 25,410 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,269,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,108,000 after buying an additional 13,697,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,805,000 after buying an additional 1,588,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,311,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,094,000 after buying an additional 4,240,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,827,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,965,000 after buying an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after buying an additional 2,535,114 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.14.

B2Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

BTG stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.21. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.91.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.00 million. Analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.