Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,962 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of PJT Partners worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PJT opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $83.17.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $279.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 20.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PJT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

