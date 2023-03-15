Sentinus LLC Buys Shares of 11,541 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

