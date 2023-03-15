Sentinus LLC Takes Position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 852,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Sentinus LLC owned 1.41% of cbdMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in cbdMD by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 139,081 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in cbdMD during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in cbdMD by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 286,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in cbdMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in cbdMD by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 77,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD Price Performance

YCBD stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.14. cbdMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

About cbdMD

cbdMD ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 170.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

cbdMD, Inc engages in the business of operating cannabidiol brands such as Paw cannabidiol and cbdMD botanicals. Its product categories include CBD tinctures, gummies, topical, and bath bombs. The company was founded by Caryn Dunayer on March 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YCBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.