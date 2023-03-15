Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,340 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 234.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.10.

Shares of ADP opened at $213.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.31 and a 200-day moving average of $237.83. The company has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

