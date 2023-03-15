Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $4.20 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BALL. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

Ball Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

