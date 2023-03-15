Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 7,701 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 48,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 25.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 86,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 25.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,833,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,152,000 after acquiring an additional 575,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on KIM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 128.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 613.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.