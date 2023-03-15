Sentinus LLC Takes $192,000 Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Sentinus LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bitfarms at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 1,661.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 34.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 499,932 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 130.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 339,009 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.11. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

