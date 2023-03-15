42,066 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Generac as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 72.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.60. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $328.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.96.

About Generac



Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

