Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,325 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33,325 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 43,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

