Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 290 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BioNTech by 522.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BioNTech by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNTX opened at $130.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average of $146.63. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.69.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

