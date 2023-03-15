Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 290 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BioNTech by 522.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BioNTech by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BNTX opened at $130.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average of $146.63. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioNTech (BNTX)
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.