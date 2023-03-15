Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

