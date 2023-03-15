Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,415,000 after purchasing an additional 54,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $343.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.33. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.67.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

