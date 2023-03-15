NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Short Interest Up 17.5% in February

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $13.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About NantHealth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

