Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Up 16.5% in February

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 47,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Nicholas Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NICK opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.88, a quick ratio of 28.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nicholas Financial has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 12,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,439,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,758,333.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 12,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,439,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,758,333.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Royal acquired 10,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,220.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.