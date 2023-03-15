NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 491,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NRDS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $49,826.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,960.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $49,826.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,960.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 26,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,275.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,333 shares of company stock valued at $165,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NerdWallet Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NerdWallet by 43.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 924,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 49,443 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 175,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,620,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 340,715 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 224,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

