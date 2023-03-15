InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 24,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on InVivo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

About InVivo Therapeutics

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

