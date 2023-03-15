OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Up 17.6% in February

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

OFS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $131.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.73.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -210.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

Featured Stories

