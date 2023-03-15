Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Logan Ridge Finance stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

