Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Information Services Group Price Performance

III stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $238.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after acquiring an additional 106,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 113,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 26,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

III has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

