Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.
Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
Information Services Group Price Performance
III stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $238.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $7.76.
III has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
