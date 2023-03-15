New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.
New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 3.8 %
New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
