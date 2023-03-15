New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 153,495 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

