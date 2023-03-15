SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $915.34 million, a P/E ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth about $98,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.