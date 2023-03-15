ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.17 earnings per share.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $6.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 111.21%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 479,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

