ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.17 earnings per share.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance
Shares of ZIM stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $6.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 111.21%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
