VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 93.54% and a negative net margin of 12,752.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 208.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

