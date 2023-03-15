Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Announces Earnings Results

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.38 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 130.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SGHT stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the second quarter valued at $4,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 4,555.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 528,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 521,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 507,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGHT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

