Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion. Guess’ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.45-$2.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Trading Up 2.9 %

GES stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 7.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Stories

