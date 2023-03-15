Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up 2% yr/yr to ~$2.97-3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. Caleres also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CAL. CL King dropped their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Caleres from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $826.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,402.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 76.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.