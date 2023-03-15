The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The GEO Group has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $12.44.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEO shares. Wedbush raised shares of The GEO Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 809,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in The GEO Group by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 656,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 359,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,082,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,525,000 after buying an additional 347,688 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

Read More

