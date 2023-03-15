Ascent Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 831,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,549,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 35,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,621 shares of company stock valued at $16,177,575 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $153.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $272.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

