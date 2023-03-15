Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 664 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,668,000 after buying an additional 396,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,062,000 after buying an additional 204,210 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,706,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,785,000 after buying an additional 234,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 17.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

