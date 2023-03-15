Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $6.77 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,775 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

STERIS Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $178.54 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.09 and a 200-day moving average of $185.62.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -648.25%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.