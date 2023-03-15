Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 10,997 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after purchasing an additional 289,510 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after purchasing an additional 316,211 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.46.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $240.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.31. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

